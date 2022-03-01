Troubled Langford highrise set to reopen under new name

A beleaguered highrise apartment building in Langford, B.C., that was plagued by structural deficiencies has been renamed and is expected to reopen to renters starting in May.

The 90-unit Danbrook One had its occupancy permit revoked in 2019 after a review of the building's engineering deemed the structure unsafe for the more than 200 residents who already called it home.

Tenants were forced to vacate their homes just weeks before Christmas as an outside investigation found the building's engineer was unqualified for a project of its scope.

Now the 11-storey complex is known as RidgeView Place and its address has changed from 2776 Claude Road to 2770 Claude Road.

A rental agent for the property says the building will be reoccupied starting May 1 with plenty of units still available.