'Troubling trend': Ottawa police report spike in arson investigations this year


Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police are appealing for the public's help as they see a spike in arsons this year, particularly in the Rideau-Vanier ward.

Chief Eric Stubbs says there has been a 50 per cent increase in arsons at residential and commercial buildings so far this year, compared to previous years.

"We are seeing a troubling trend surrounding an uptick in arsons," Stubbs told the Ottawa Police Services Board earlier this week.

"A number of these incidents are occurring in the Rideau-Vanier ward, with 21 fires set in 2023. We are working with Coun. Stephanie Plante to implement mediation measures and proactive patrols."

Police reported 33 arson fires in Rideau-Vanier in 2021, and 25 in 2020.

There have also been seven arsons reported in Rideau-Rockcliffe this year, and five each in Kitchissippi and Osgoode wards.

"We have a small, but mighty arson unit that are extremely busy," Stubbs said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Arson Unit.

