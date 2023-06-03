'Troubling trend': Ottawa police report spike in arson investigations this year

Ottawa police are appealing for the public's help as they see a spike in arsons this year, particularly in the Rideau-Vanier ward.

Chief Eric Stubbs says there has been a 50 per cent increase in arsons at residential and commercial buildings so far this year, compared to previous years.

"We are seeing a troubling trend surrounding an uptick in arsons," Stubbs told the Ottawa Police Services Board earlier this week.

"A number of these incidents are occurring in the Rideau-Vanier ward, with 21 fires set in 2023. We are working with Coun. Stephanie Plante to implement mediation measures and proactive patrols."

Police reported 33 arson fires in Rideau-Vanier in 2021, and 25 in 2020.

There have also been seven arsons reported in Rideau-Rockcliffe this year, and five each in Kitchissippi and Osgoode wards.

"We have a small, but mighty arson unit that are extremely busy," Stubbs said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Arson Unit.