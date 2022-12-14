Troy Crowder, former NHLer and Sudbury political candidate, guilty of fraud

Former NHLer Troy Crowder was found guilty in Sudbury court Wednesday of fraud charges involving his ex-wife.

Crowder, who comes from Sudbury, was charged with forging his wife’s signature on an insurance claim in March 2019.

The incident happened during their separation when she didn’t know the claim had been made.

Crowder was courted to be a candidate for the provincial Tories in the June 2018 election by former leader Patrick Brown, who himself was replaced before the vote by Doug Ford.

Crowder finished second in the race, won by current MPP Jaime West of the NDP. He then entered a crowded mayoral race in October of that year, finishing fifth.

On Wednesday, Ontario Court Justice Greg Rodgers didn’t mince words when sentencing the former NHLer.

“This is more than a breach of protocol, this is a breach of integrity,” Rogers said.

He was handed an eight-month conditional sentence with the first four months under house arrest, followed by 12 months probation.

He was also ordered to pay his ex-wife $45,467 and another $11,074 back to Aviva insurance company. Those funds must be returned by the end of his probation period.

“I am very remorseful,” Crowder told the court.

He declined an interview request from CTV News.

As part of his conditional sentence, the court is allowing Crowder to attend hockey sessions to help continue his professional career during his house arrest.

Crowder played 150 games in the NHL for New Jersey, Detroit, LA and Vancouver before moving into politics.