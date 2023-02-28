Troy Crowder, former NHLer and Sudbury political candidate, to appeal fraud conviction

A Sudbury judge has granted Troy Crowder, a former NHL hockey player, a 30-day extension to appeal his recent fraud conviction.

Crowder was found guilty of fraud in December for forging his wife's signature on an insurance claim in March 2019, while they were separated. He had been facing other charges, but they were withdrawn the Sudbury courthouse confirmed.

At that time, Justice Greg Rodgers called Crowder's action a breach of integrity and gave him an eight-month conditional sentence including four months of house arrest and 12 months of probation.

As part of the conviction, he was ordered to repay the insurance company $11,074 and pay his ex-wife $45,467 by the end of his probation.

Representing himself Tuesday during the online hearing held through Zoom, Crowder said he is in the midst of a divorce.

Claiming to have already filed an appeal, the Crown attorney said he had incorrectly applied to the court of appeal and only received a copy of a notice of appeal with no official stamp.

When Crowder became argumentative about the process, the judge told him "even if you have already done it, formally serve a copy on the Crown's office and file a copy with the court office with an affidavit of service."

She also told him she would not argue with him over the process and to send his issues with it in writing to the Crown.

The Crown attorney said in order to argue the appeal they would need to receive the proper documents and transcripts.

The matter has been scheduled for assignment court March 21 to set a date for appeal.

CTV News reached out to Crowder for comment but has not received a response.