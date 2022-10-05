'It's been quite a problem:' Demolition begins a month after truck crashes into building

The process to remove a truck that crashed into a building in Atwood a month ago started on Wednesday, as portions of the building were torn down to help dislodge the truck.

The logging truck and trailer crashed into the building around 6:15 a.m. Sep. 5, 2022. Diana Henning lives across the street from the crash site, and said she has been waiting for the demolition to happen ever since the crash.

“Every day you’d wonder if they’re going to do something, but they’d always put it off,” Henning said.

The building was originally a funeral home and furniture store. It was being turned into apartments, but had to be torn down because the truck hit the other side of the doublewide structure and was lodged in the building.

The owner of the property declined an interview but said he tried to get financial help as he thought the building could still be saved, but engineers determined it had to be torn down.

As locals waited weeks for something to happen, they started poking fun at the crash site, putting up a sign down the street that read “SEE ATWOOD’S FAMOUS TRUCK LEAVE A NICKEL” and “TRUCK FOR SALE AS IS WHERE IS.” Henning said she was also planning to make it a Halloween display if it was still there at the end of October.

“I was thinking that we were going to decorate if they don’t soon get it out. But they’re working at it,” Henning said.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the driver was charged with careless driving, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Demolition crews shut down Main Street as they moved chunks of the building on Wednesday. Onlookers said they were happy to see it happening.

“Good to see right now. It’s been quite a problem for the last month while it’s been sitting there,” James Lisewski, who lives beside the crash site said. “So many people stopping out here looking at it, and everyone would ask you what happened. So you would have to keep telling them over and over.”

Lisewski said although it’s just a different eyesore now, it’s at least a step in the right direction.

“In a way, it’s good to see it go. On the other hand, I kind of feel sorry for the guy that owns it, because he has put a lot of money and time in there. So it’s just one of those things,” Lisewski said.

With files from CTV London.

