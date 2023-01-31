Truck blitz nabs more than a dozen overweight trucks

Public complaints concerning overweight loads sent police on a truck enforcement blitz.

During the stops, Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) inspected 13 commercial motor vehicles resulting in four commercial motor vehicles taken out of service due to major defects.

The Grey Bruce OPP would also like to share one occurrence of note - in which a loaded commercial motor vehicle was operating while 40,000 kg overweight.

In total, 34 charges were laid, and 10 warnings were issued, including:

Overweight - 9

Brakes - 4

Cargo securement - 4

Daily inspection - 2

Vehicle maintenance - 6

Other infractions - 6

Other Highway Traffic Act charges - 3

Traffic enforcement usually focuses the 'Big 4', which includes distracted driving, aggressive driving, impaired operation and speeding, said Staff Sgt. Keegan Wilcox, operations manager at Grey Bruce OPP.

"From this community response, it's very clear that overweight vehicles continue to pose a safety risk on our roadways. We will continue to work with our traffic safety partners to address matters such as this one, with the ultimate goal of improving roadway safety through education and enforcement," said Keegan.