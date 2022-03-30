Truck, boat seized from 'prolific offender' for wildlife offences near Fort St. John, conservation officers say

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it has used the Civil Forfeiture Act to seize a pair of vehicles - a truck and a riverboat - from a "prolific offender" in northern B.C.

The seizure was the result of an investigation that began in November 2017, when the man shot a decoy the service had set up as part of an operation intended to catch people night hunting near Fort St. John.

Officers used evidence from the decoy shooting to track down the suspect, arrest him, and seize his truck.

Conservation Officer Blake Parker told CTV News the night hunting charge - which resulted in the man being issued a $5,000 penalty and a five-year hunting ban - was not the first time officers had interacted with the offender.

While that charge made its way through the court system, officers learned of additional violations of the Wildlife Act and the Fisheries Act that the man had allegedly committed, Parker said.

"In that investigation there were some things, some evidence, that came to light that there were other offences that were committed," he said. "That led us to the seizure of the riverboat. That happened in 2019."

The volume of illegal activity the man had committed, plus the severity of night hunting as an offence, led officers to pursue the forfeiture of the vehicles through the province's Civil Forfeiture Act, Parker said.

"Hunting at night is dangerous," he said. "(The offender) put other people in harm's way."

The court procedure for the forfeiture of the two vehicles concluded earlier this month, according to Parker.

The BCCOS estimated the value of the two seized vehicles at roughly $60,000.