Truck bursts into flames on Coquihalla Highway; video shows damage

Video showed a scary scene on B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway Thursday afternoon: a transport truck engulfed in flames.

Video posted to social media shows a plume of dark black smoke billowing from the front of the truck. By the time the driver who shared the video with CTV News made it alongside the burning vehicle, there wasn't much left of the cab.

It is not known what caused the fire, or if anyone was injured.

