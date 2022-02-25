Truck carrying 16,000 litres of cooking oil spills in Cambridge, closes road

A major cleanup effort is underway in Cambridge after a large truck carrying used cooking oil overturned and spilled on the Saginaw Parkway.

Police closed the parkway between Franklin Boulevard and Green Vista Drive Friday afternoon, while crews responded to the spill.

Region of Waterloo and Ministry of Environment on scene.

An official with the City of Cambridge says the truck was carrying 16,000 litres of used oil at the time of the crash, with some of it leaking into nearby storm sewer drains.

However, it's believed crews have contained the oil and stopped it from seeping into any natural water ways.

"We have an estimate from our on-site clean-up crew for approximately 48 hours for the intersection," said Mike Hausser, director of operations for the City of Cambridge.

"But we don't have a timeline yet for the remainder. We believe we have it all contained at a dry pond downstream to protect any release from water courses."

The city adds that the colder temperatures aided in slowing down the oil and cleanup work will end around late Saturday night.

Officials with the Region of Waterloo and the Ministry of Environment are also at the scene to investigate.

The Grand River Conservation Authority has also been contacted.