Truck carrying more than 2,000 firearms stolen in Peterborough, Ont.: police
A truck carrying thousands of firearms was stolen in Peterborough, Ont. early Sunday morning, police say.
In a news release issued Sunday afternoon, Peterborough police said they were called around 7:30 a.m. to a trucking company on Parkhill Road East for reports of theft.
Police said they believe the truck hauling more than 2,000 firearms was taken from the yard at around 3 a.m.
"Officers attended the scene and canvassed the area," police said. "It's believed there is no ammunition on the truck."
Police believe it is an isolated incident.
"Other law enforcement agencies across the province have been notified," police said.
No suspect information has been released.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 705-876-1122 ext. 232 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
