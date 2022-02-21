Truck convoy a 'contributing factor' in fatal Chatham-Kent collision: OPP

OPP say a recent truck convoy protest played a role in a fatal collision in Chatham-Kent.

On Jan. 27 shortly after 9:30a.m., OPP responded to a crash on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, just east of Bloomfield Road.

“An ongoing truck convoy protest was indirectly involved and was a contributing factor to this fatal collision,” according to a statement from police.

Police say a pickup truck carrying an ATV collided with a compact car.

The driver of the small car suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

He's being identified as 43-year-old Robert Charron of Chatham.

Two others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicles involved in the collision were driving slower than normal highway speed.