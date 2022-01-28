Truck convoy arrives in Sault Ste. Marie
After weather-related road closures slowed its trek along Highway 17, half of the "Trans-Canada Freedom Convoy" made its way into Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday night.
Snow squalls and high winds forced the closure of Highway 17 between White River and Batchawana. Organizers decided to split the convoy in two at Nipigon, with half turning onto Highway 11 toward Cochrane, while the other half continued to the Sault.
Highway 17 eventually reopened and crowds lined Great Northern Road as the convoy made its way into town.
"I think it's really important that we support the truckers," said one supporter.
"It's not part of the anti-vax movement or the pro-vaccination. I'm here because I'm supporting a group of people who I think have really held this country together over the past two years and have had very little recognition for it. So I'm here to support the truck divers for that."
The convoy is expected to depart Sault Ste. Marie early Friday morning on its way to Ottawa.
