Truck convoy rolls into Winnipeg

A truck convoy rolled down Portage Avenue in Winnipeg on Saturday in support of the cross-Canada freedom convoy in opposition of federal vaccine mandates.

In a tweet, Winnipeg police said the convoy is making its way through the city and stretches from Broadway to the Perimeter Highway.

Police said to expect traffic delays and to avoid the downtown area.

The cross-Canada convoy passed through Winnipeg on Tuesday, and drew large crowds on both shoulders of Highway 1 in Headingley, just west of Winnipeg to show support.

The convoy was unable to stop as planned due to traffic concerns. RCMP officers were on scene throughout the rally and said in an email the convoy was 20 km long.

The national convoy arrived in Ottawa on Saturday to crowds of protestors.

Meanwhile dozens of protestors were gathered in front of the Manitoba Legislature on Broadway against vaccine mandates.

The protestors were waving Canadian flags and carrying signs as the convoy drove by.

Some of protesters said it’s about freedoms.

“This is about people coming together from all walks of life. From everywhere, from every type of job, every type of religion, getting together,” said Rice Lander. “They’re all kind of fed up with what’s going on.”

Another protester, Nikia Chartofylax, was planning on joining the convoy but said he felt he could reach more people with his message standing roadside.

He said he isn’t vaccinated and has lost two jobs because of vaccine mandates.

“Everybody’s suffering,” said Chartofylax.

Convoy supporters were also lined up outside of City Hall along Main Street.