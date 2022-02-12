Truck convoy members try to hijack symbol and slogan of residential school survivors

Members of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" occupying the nation's capital have attempted to hijack a symbol and slogan representing survivors of residential schools and Canada's efforts at reconciliation.

In a Facebook live video recorded Thursday, prominent protestor Pat King discussed organizing a student walk out against COVID-19 health restrictions and mandates.

“Every child matters, baby!” King exclaimed, before urging parents to encourage their children to join the protest movement.

“Country-wide walkout. All schools. Protect your children. Wear orange tomorrow. Tomorrow’s Orange Shirt Day.”

The real Orange Shirt Day takes place each year on Sept. 30, and is now also known as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a sombre holiday to reflect on the horrible atrocities committed against Indigenous children at residential schools.

Since May, evidence of hundreds of unmarked graves has been found at former residential school sites across the country, including 215 by Tk'emlups te Secwepemc and 93 by the Williams Lake First Nation in British Columbia.

Survivors have recounted stories of physical, sexual and psychological abuse at the schools.

“What Orange Shirt Day, Every Child Matters is about is educating people about the harms done to children in the past,” said Eddy Charlie, a co-organizer of Orange Shirt Day in Victoria.

“And about how it’s still affecting their children and their grandchildren.”

Phyllis Webstad, of the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation, started Orange Shirt Day in 2013 after sharing the story of wearing a new orange shirt on her first day of residential school when she was six years old.

Staff at the school took it from her and never returned it.

“Orange Shirt Day with the phrase 'Every Child Matters' is a cause focusing the importance of truth and reconciliation. With this in mind, the Orange Shirt Society does not endorse the recent announcement of Orange Shirt Day occurring on Feb. 11 by protest organizers,” Webstad told CTV News in a statement.

Eric Sannes, communications manager of the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council, has worked closely with Webstad and knows how impactful the real Orange Shirt Day has been.

“This really goes hand-in-hand with her experience, and the experience of many people that attended residential schools,” Sannes said. “This was an opportunity for people to learn more about that experience.”

Those involved with the Orange Shirt Day campaign suggest people speak directly to residential school survivors to learn more about the movement and the role non-Indigenous Canadians can play in reconciliation.