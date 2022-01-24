Truck convoy rolling through Winnipeg protesting mandatory vaccine mandate

Manitoba truckers gathered in a convoy in Winnipeg to protest the new federal vaccine mandate for truck drivers with participants saying the jab should be an individual choice.

While semi-truck drivers attended, they were joined by supporters as well.

The group did a loop around the Perimeter and then ended up in front of the Legislative building on Monday.

"Give us the freedom to make the choice to get vaccinated or not and let us live with the consequences," one participant told CTV News. "Do not force it. You're not letting me work right now because I won't get it."

The federal policy requires all truckers who cross the border from the United States into Canada must be vaccinated to avoid testing requirements and a 14-day quarantine.

Phil was part of the convoy and echoed that truckers should have a choice.

"The biggest issue we have, we don't care about vaccinated or unvaccinated, we care about freedom for this country that we’re not getting anymore.," he said.

Another participant said a mandate goes too far.

"I think it's just imposing on our choice to do what we want with our body," they said.

This local protest comes as a large national convoy is driving across the country from B.C. to Ottawa in protest of the mandate.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support the convoy and has already raised close to $4 million.

Despite the protest, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) isn't on board.

"The Canadian Truckers Alliance does not support and strongly disapproves of any protests on public roadways, highways, and bridges," the organization said on Saturday. "CTA believes such actions, especially those that interfere with public safety, are not how disagreements with government policies should be expressed."

The Manitoba Trucking Association told CTV News that it agrees with the CTA.

However, Phil said he wants the mandates to go away.

"The Liberal government should get out of our way and let do our jobs. Let us live our life," he said.

The CTA said the majority of the industry is vaccinated and that vaccination rates mirror that of the general public in Canada.

The CTA also feels truckers should adapt and comply with the mandate and be vaccinated if they need to cross the border.