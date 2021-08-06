Truck crash shuts down part of major Kitchener road
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Many commuters in Kitchener were delayed Friday morning due to a crash that shut down part of Homer Watson Boulevard.
Regional police tweeted about the partial road closure from the Ottawa Street roundabout heading towards Hanson Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.
On scene, a car transporter could be seen with minor damage, while a box truck had much more significant damage. Several street lights had been knocked over as well.
Around 7:30 a.m., police said they were waiting for clean up to begin. The cause of the crash and possible injuries are still unknown.
-
'The surge is upon us:' Tory says there needs to be some sort of plan on vaccine passportsMayor John Tory says that there needs to be some sort of “overall plan” when it comes to mandatory vaccinations in certain workplaces.
-
Edmonton Elks cancel walkthrough due to COVID-19 protocolsOfficials with the Edmonton Elks say the team has cancelled its scheduled walkthrough and media availability due to COVID-19 protocols.
-
City hall renamed 'Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion' for the weekend as Suicide Squad comes outAfter a petition from A-list Hollywood celebrities, the City of Edmonton has renamed city hall Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion – for the weekend.
-
Woman charged in shooting death of London, Ont. teenPolice have charged a 19-year-old London, Ont. woman in connection with the shooting death of Josue Silva.
-
Firefighters battle wildfire near Chemainus, Vancouver IslandFirefighters are trying to contain a wildfire near Holyoak Creek, north of Duncan, on Friday morning.
-
Residents of Kingston, Barry's Bay win $1 million eachKerry Benford and Diana Hall of Kingston had the winning ticket for the Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million from the June 22 draw.
-
97.1 per cent of Waterloo Region's COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated, partially vaccinated people: public healthOnly 2.9 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region since May 1 have been in fully vaccinated people, according to public health officials.
-
Regina police investigating after weekend fire deemed arsonThe Regina Police Service is investigating a recent duplex fire after Regina Fire and Protective Services determined it was intentionally set.
-
1st degree murder charges laid in connection to July homicide: policeFirst-degree murder charges have been laid in connection to the death of a Regina man in July, according to the Regina Police Service.