Truck crashes into building on Wyandotte Street

One person got a ticket for careless driving after a two-vehicle collision that involved a truck crashing into a building on Wyandotte Street.

It took place at Wyandotte Street East and Pillette Road on Wednesday at 10:44 p.m.

Windsor police say an adult male driver from one of the involved vehicles had to be extracted from the vehicle by Windsor Fire and Rescue. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed in both directions as police investigated.

.@WindsorPolice Units are on scene at Wyandotte St East & Pillette Rd for a 2 vehicle collision with one into a building. Multiple units on scene. Road is closed in both directions. #Windsor pic.twitter.com/3fdu7wgsEb

— On Location (@_OnLocation_) February 24, 2022