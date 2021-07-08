Truck crashes into house, leaves trail of destruction trying to flee scene

Police say a vehicle crashed into a house and then took off, leaving behind a trail of destruction in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

According to police, a pickup truck drove into the front porch of a home in the area of Line 7 and County Road 27 in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

They say the driver hit a hydro pole and knocked down a street sign while attempting to flee the area.

Officers found the vehicle abandoned nearby.

Police say no one was injured and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with security or dash cam video to contact them or Crime Stoppers.