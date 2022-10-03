Truck crashes through convenience store window

Police were called to a convenience store in northeast Edmonton after a crash in the parking lot.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. at a parking lot at 82 Street and 120 Avenue.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, a driver in his 80s hit a vehicle and then became disoriented. He reportedly hit the gas instead of the brake and drove into a parked car and then the convenience store window.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.