Truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash involving school bus in Digby County

A man was taken to hospital by LifeFlight Monday afternoon following a collision with a school bus in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.

Digby RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the crash on Highway 217 at Marsh Road in Rossway, N.S., around 2:40 p.m.

Police say a school bus and a Chevrolet Silverado were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

There were no children on board the bus at the time.

Police say the driver, and only person in the Silverado, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 62-year-old man from Acaciaville, N.S., was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight.

The bus driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It reopened around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

