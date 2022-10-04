Truck driver charged after livestock trailer engulfed in flames in Perth County

Police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old Norwich man after a livestock trailer erupted in flames on a Perth County Road.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to Perth Road 107 around 10:46 p.m. for a report of a livestock trailer engulfed in fire.

Police say the trailer was hauling 69 cows, two of which suffered severe burn wounds. Another two cows died. Around three dozen cows got loose, prompting a road closure.

The 41-year-old Norwich man is now charged with: