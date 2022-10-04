iHeartRadio

Truck driver charged after livestock trailer engulfed in flames in Perth County


A OPP cruiser in an undated photo. (CTV)

Police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old Norwich man after a livestock trailer erupted in flames on a Perth County Road.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to Perth Road 107 around 10:46 p.m. for a report of a livestock trailer engulfed in fire.

Police say the trailer was hauling 69 cows, two of which suffered severe burn wounds. Another two cows died. Around three dozen cows got loose, prompting a road closure.

The 41-year-old Norwich man is now charged with:

  • Causing damage or injury to animal or birds while being driven/conveyed
  • Obstruct Peace Officer
  • Operate unsafe commercial motor vehicle (two counts)
  • Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Fail to surrender CVOR certificate
  • Fail to surrender completed daily inspection report
  • Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
  • Fail to surrender licence
12