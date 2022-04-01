Truck driver charged after rig hit downtown Listowel, Ont. building in January

A 61-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man has been charged after a transport truck slammed into a building in downtown Listowel earlier this year.

Emergency crews were called to a business on Main Street around 8 a.m. Jan. 21 to find part of the passenger side of the tractor trailer cab firmly embedded into the building.

The truck driver suffered non life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital, no one else was hurt.

Three residents living in upper apartments were displaced by the crash.

On Friday, OPP announced that the driver has been charged with careless driving and entering inaccurate or false information in a daily log.