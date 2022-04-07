Truck driver charged following collision that shut down Highway 402 in Sarnia, Ont.

A 30-year-old Brampton, Ont. resident has been charged with careless driving following a crash Tuesday involving multiple transport trucks on Highway 402 in Sarnia.

Emergency crews were notified of the collision around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near Indian Road.

OPP say the trucks were stopped waiting to cross the Blue Water Bridge at the time.

One driver had to be taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for about 12 hours for the cleanup.