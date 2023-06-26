Truck driver charged for operating unsafe vehicle on roads: OPP

A truck driver is facing multiple charges for what police say was an unsafe vehicle on the roads.

According to OPP, provincial police and the Ministry of Transportation officers stopped a commercial motor vehicle in Thornton on Thursday afternoon for several infractions.

A photo police supplied appears to show duct tape wrapped around part of the vehicle's suspension, along with a few missing lug nuts.

Police charged the driver, a 46-year-old from Wasaga Beach, with operating an unsafe vehicle, failing to display an inspection sticker or having proof, having an overweight vehicle, and an improper braking system.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court next month to answer to the charges.