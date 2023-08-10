Truck driver from southern Ont. charged with careless driving on Hwy. 69

A 31-year-old southern Ont. driver is charged with careless driving and driving without a proper rear light in northern Ontario following a traffic complaint.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers received reports of a commercial motor vehicle travelling all over the road on Highway 69 in the French River area on Monday.

"The vehicle was located," OPP said on social media.

"A 31-year-old driver from Hamilton has been charged with careless driving and drive without proper rear light.”

A photo posted by police shows a piece of industrial equipment being towed on the road.

Careless driving is not a criminal offence, but under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, a conviction can lead to a fine of up to $2,000, jail time of up to six months, a driver's license suspension of up to two years and six demerit points.

“Pay attention on the highways and drive safe,” said police.

