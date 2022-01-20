Truck driver hauling mangoes charged with impaired driving in northern Ont.

A 55-year-old truck driver from Calgary hauling mangoes in northern Ontario has been charged with impaired driving.

Ontario Provincial Police in Strong Township were called Jan. 18 around 8:15 p.m. regarding a suspected impaired driver.

"A tractor-trailer carrying mangoes (was) in the centre median on Highway 11," police said in a news release. "There were no injuries."

Police spoke with the driver and concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver refused to provide a breath sample to police.

The driver is now charged with impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, littering on the highway, careless driving and driving with open liquor in the vehicle.

The tractor-trailer was impounded for seven days and the driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 24 in Sundridge.