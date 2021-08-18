Truck driver identified following fatal hit-and-run, investigation continues: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service said the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run nearly two weeks ago in downtown Winnipeg has been found.
An update, released Wednesday morning, said the driver of a five-tonne truck that struck and killed a woman in her 80s on Aug. 6 was identified.
Police said the traffic division is continuing to investigate the fatal crash. No charges were listed during Wednesday’s release.
The hit-and-run occurred on Aug. 6 at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Smith Street. Investigators said the woman was trying to cross Smith Street when she was hit and run over by a five-tonne truck heading east on Broadway.
The truck continued travelling north on Main Street.
Investigators said the truck was being driven north on Smith Street when it turned east onto Broadway and jumped the curb, hitting the woman.
The woman died from her injuries on Aug. 8.
-
Arrest warrant out after suspect in attack on Muslim women no show in Edmonton courtA judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man who failed to appear in court today on charges related to an attack on two Muslim women in an Edmonton parking lot.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another downtown London, Ont. barThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a downtown bar for a second time in less than a week.
-
Leila COVID-19 vaccine supersite shutting down later this monthA COVID-19 vaccine supersite in Winnipeg will be shutting down at the end of August.
-
Saskatoon wastewater samples show potential decline in COVID-19The latest update from a research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater shows a decline in the presence of COVID-19.
-
Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protestTaliban militants attacked protesters Wednesday in eastern Afghanistan who dared to take down their banner and replace it with the country's flag, killing at least one person and fueling fears about how the insurgents would govern this fractious nation.
-
Field Hospital documentary to air on big screen at Windsor’s Festival Plaza“Dispatches from a Field Hospital” will get its World Film Festival premiere this Saturday at WIFF Under the Stars.
-
Amazon warehouse coming to Victoria International Airport landsA massive 115,000-square-foot Amazon facility will soon be built on Victoria International Airport lands near Sidney, B.C.
-
Maritime farmers ship hay to drought-stricken Prairies as ranchers run out of feedFarmers in the Maritimes are pitching in to help their drought-stricken Prairie counterparts facing a "devastating" situation.
-
Opioids cut with benzos linked to jump in suspected overdoses in Simcoe CountyThe Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says an increase in suspected overdoses in Simcoe County is connected to opioids cut with benzodiazepines.