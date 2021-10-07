Truck driver involved in motorcycle crash ticketed by Alberta RCMP

Police say a driver was ticketed under the Traffic Safety Act in connection with a crash that sent two people to hospital this week.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Highway 1 between Dunmore and Medicine Hat, at about 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a northbound pickup truck had collided with an eastbound motorcycle.

"The male and female riders of the motorcycle, both in their 60s, were transported to a local area hospital by EMS with unknown injuries," RCMP said in a release. "The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not physically injured."

Following an investigation, RCMP say the truck driver, a 39-year-old man from Medicine Hat, was ticketed under the Traffic Safety Act for failing to proceed safely into the intersection.

The crash is still under investigation.