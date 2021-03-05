The driver of a tractor-trailer has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.

Ontario Provincial Police, Ottawa fire and paramedics responded to the crash on the westbound off-ramp of Highway 417 at Carp Road just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The OPP says the investigation shows the tractor-trailer left the roadway and rolled over. In a statement, the Ottawa Fire Service said the occupant of the vehicle was trapped in the cab and firefighters worked to stabilize the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP says the off-ramp lane of the Queensway to the northbound Carp Road will be closed for several hours while police investigate.