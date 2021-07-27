Truck driver sentenced in crash near Listowel, Ont. that left three dead
A Brampton, Ont. truck driver has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail in connection with a 2019 collision that killed three members of a London family.
The crash happened in June of 2019 at Fordwich Line (Perth Line 88) and Perth Road 178 north of Listowel.
Sixty-year-old Walter Yetman, 58-year-old Donna Yetman and their daughter 28-year-old Stephanie Roloson were pronounced dead at the scene.
A two-year-old boy in the vehicle with them had non-life threatening injuries.
Police determined the transport truck went through a stop sign at the intersection.
Gurvinder Singh was originally charged with three counts of death by criminal negligence.
He has now pleaded guilty to three counts of dangerous operation causing death and one count of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
Along with the four-and-a-half year jail sentence, Singh was handed a five-year licence suspension.
-
B.C. fire officials concerned with 'spike' in illegal campfiresFire officials say they're concerned with a recent surge in illegal campfires along British Columbia's coast, as hundreds of wildfires continue to burn in the province.
-
-
Cocaine, T3s seized at Winnipeg airport: RCMPRCMP has arrested and charged a 36-year-old man after seizing cocaine and T3s at Winnipeg's airport on Sunday.
-
Music in the Park returns to BradfordLive music returns to Bradford with the Music in the Park series.
-
Over $1.7 million worth of cannabis seized, 7 arrested at Kirkfield residence: OPPProvincial police in Kawartha Lakes seized over 6,000 cannabis plants from a local residence resulting in seven arrests.
-
N.B. RCMP arrest man, investigate suspicious death after body found in CampbelltonNew Brunswick RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 38-year-old man was found in Campbellton early Tuesday morning.
-
WRDSB apologizes for harms caused by School Resource Officer programThe Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is apologizing for the harms caused by the School Resource Officer (RSO) program.
-
Kirkland Lake resident charged with driving an ATV and an excavator while impairedA 64-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is facing impaired driving and other charges in connection with two incidents this month – one involving an ATV, another an excavator.
-
Motorcyclists charged after attempting to flee police at 200 km/hTwo motorcyclists from Edmonton are facing charges after being caught travelling over 200 km/h.