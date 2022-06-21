Truck fire shuts down eastbound lanes of 401 near Ingersoll
Reta Ismail
OPP responded to a tractor trailer fire that shut down a portion of the eastbound 401, just west of Ingersoll Tuesday evening.
Viewer video shows the trailer engulfed in flames in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at plank line just before 9 p.m.
Oxford OPP says there were no injuries, but traffic had to be rerouted at Culloden Line.
The viewer who sent the video told CTV News first responders were able to close all lanes of the highway before the trailer along with its debris went up in flames.
