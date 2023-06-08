Truck fire southwest of London, driver nowhere to be found

Emergency crews were called out southwest of the city Wednesday night for a truck on fire.

A pickup truck went up in flames around 9 p.m. on Deadmans Road near Westdel Bourne.

The truck had gone off the road coming to rest near a tree.

Crews put the fire out and said there was no one inside — they also did not find a driver anywhere nearby.

According to London police, the driver was later found and the incident is under investigation.