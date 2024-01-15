Truck goes through ice in northern Ont. clearing path to ice fishing hut

There were some scary moments for an angler in northern Ontario on the weekend when their truck went through the ice while clearing a path to an ice fishing hut.

While the frigid winter weather has arrived, Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to check ice reports before venturing out on lakes and rivers.

The Rainy River detachment in northwestern Ontario near the U.S. border received a call about a vehicle going through the river ice around 2:19 p.m. Jan. 13, OPP said in a news release.

"The truck was on the river clearing a path to an ice fishing hut when the ice around the vehicle collapsed," police said.

"Within a matter of minutes, the truck was fully submerged into the river."

Luckily, the driver was not physically injured in the incident.

"No ice is safe ice and always be prepared when venturing out," OPP said.

"Many factors affect ice conditions and it is important to use caution when going out. Alert someone of the destination and route as well as an expected return time."

Rainy River connects to Lake of the Woods.

The fishing report from Lake of the Woods Tourism for the week beginning Jan. 9 said, "ice conditions vary greatly, especially with the current of the river.