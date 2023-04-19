Truck hauling garbage crashes on Highway 402

A truck driver from Brampton is charged after a crash on Highway 402 on Tuesday that resulted in a seven-hour lane closure.

Just before 6 a.m., OPP responded to the westbound lanes of the 402 in Adelaide Metcalfe, between Kerwood Road and Sexton Road.

According to police, a tractor trailer heading westbound left the roadway, entered the centre median and rolled on its side.

The trailer carrying garbage, split and spilled its contents. The highway was reduced to one lane while crews cleaned up.

The driver was transported to local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A 26-year-old was charged with careless driving.