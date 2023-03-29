Truck held together with bungee cord pulled off the road in eastern Ontario

A pick-up truck held together by bungee cords has been pulled off the roads in eastern Ontario, police say.

Quinte OPP says officers stopped the vehicle on Trenton-Frankford Road, north of Frankford, Ont., on Wednesday with a bungee rope stretching across the back of the truck.

Photos shared by Ontario Provincial Police on Twitter showed the bungee cord holding the damaged tailgate to the cargo bed of the truck.

Police say with the assistance of the Ministry of Transportation, officers seized the licence plates and the vehicle's status was changed to "show unfit."

The driver is also facing a charge under the Highway Traffic Act of having a defective braking system, according to police.

