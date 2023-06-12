Truck lands on Gardiner Expressway median blocking east, west lanes

A dump truck landed on top of a median in the middle of the Gardiner Expressway, blocking both directions of traffic on Monday morning.

Police reported the incident on the Gardiner Expressway near Park Lawn Road in Etobicoke just before 7:40 a.m.

The blockage takes place as heavy traffic flooded the east and westbound lanes of the major arterial roadway that funnels drivers in and out of the downtown core.

Officers said there were no reported injuries. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Delays are expected in the area.

This is a developing story.