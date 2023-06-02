Truck on its side on E.C. Row

A portion of the Expressway near Howard Avenue will be down to one lane for most of the day, according to police.

A truck on its side is causing problems and police are asking people to use caution when driving and expect delays.

There is no word on how the incident happened or any possible injuries or charges.

WATCH: @WindsorPolice telling @mikelisa800 @AM800CKLW that EB EC Row near Howard down to one lane most of the day. Hearing that the crash was caused by geese crossing EC Row. #YQG pic.twitter.com/6nVUxsxMW5