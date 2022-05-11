iHeartRadio

Truck rollover closes North Service Road

Windsor police have temporarily closed North Service Road after a truck rollover in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police have temporarily closed North Service Road due to a truck rollover.

Police say North Service Road will be closed for several hours between Clemenceau and Jefferson.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

North Service Road will be closed for several hours between Clemenceau and Jefferson. Please avoid the area until further notice #yqgtraffic -04861

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 11, 2022
12