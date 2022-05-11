Truck rollover closes North Service Road
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police have temporarily closed North Service Road due to a truck rollover.
Police say North Service Road will be closed for several hours between Clemenceau and Jefferson.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
North Service Road will be closed for several hours between Clemenceau and Jefferson. Please avoid the area until further notice #yqgtraffic -04861— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 11, 2022
