Highway 401 near Tilbury reopens after crash

A section of Highway 401 has reopened following a single-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck.

Lakeshore fire crews and OPP officers were on scene of the crash westbound on the 401 near Queensline in Tilbury on Wednesday.

Police say the driver was not injured when his truck flipped onto its side landing on the shoulder of the road.

Officers on the scene say there were no dangerous goods onboard.

Police reopened the road on Thursday morning.

