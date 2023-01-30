Truck rollover, diesel spill blocking highway access to Toronto Pearson Airport

A truck rollover that resulted in a diesel spill is blocking highway accessing to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

People travelling to Pearson Airport should avoid Highway 409 as the westbound lanes are closed due to the incident.

The collision happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday on the 409 at Highway 427.

Currently, access to Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the closure could last several hours as crews clean up the mess. They said minor injuries have been reported.

COLLISION: #Hwy409 at #Hwy427: all westbound lanes are closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^nk pic.twitter.com/OwMgMeKMe5

Motorists are being urged to use alternate routes.

The OPP is now at the scene.

More information to come. This is a developing story.