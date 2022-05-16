Truck rollover on Highway 400 in York Region caused major delays

A truck rollover on Highway 400 south of Newmarket caused significant delays for most of the afternoon on Monday.

Police say a passenger vehicle cut the truck off, and the truck driver lost control and hit the concrete barrier, causing it to roll onto its side in a construction zone.

"It was raining at the time," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt via Twitter video.

Schmidt said the truck's two occupants were extricated with minor injuries.

The truck blocked the northbound lanes at Aurora Road.

"It is leaking fuel," Schmidt noted.

The southbound lanes were unaffected, but Schmidt said there were some slowdowns as drivers tried to get a glimpse of the crash.

Several hours later, police said the concrete barrier had been repaired the cleanup was complete.

"Appreciate everyone's patience," Schmidt added.

Meanwhile, police ask anyone with information to contact them as they continue the investigation.

Witnesses are encouraged to call the police at 905-841-5777.