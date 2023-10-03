Truck rollover spills celery across section of Highway 400

A massive cleanup got underway on Highway 400 after a truck hauling celery overturned, spilling the stalks across the busy roadway.

According to provincial police, the truck rolled over south of Highway 9 in Aurora.

The section of Highway 400 was closed for much of the day for the extensive cleanup.

"Patience is appreciated," police noted.

Police say no injuries were reported. There is no word on any charges at this point.

The area was reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

The cause of the rollover has not been provided.