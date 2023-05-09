Truck rolls in Mission Safeway parking lot, crashing into empty car

Calgary police are investigating a rollover in the parking lot of the Mission Safeway.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot in the 500 block of Elbow Drive S.W. just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Calgary Fire Department says the truck's airbags deployed when it rolled, and the driver was conscious and breathing when crews arrived.

EMS transported the driver, a man in his 50s, to hospital in serious but stable condition.

During the rollover, the truck hit an empty parked vehicle, causing extensive damage to it.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash, and say they haven't ruled out the possibility that the driver suffered a medical incident.