Truck rolls over at south Ottawa intersection

One person was transported to hospital in stable condition after a large truck rolled over in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to the single vehicle crash at the intersection of Bank Street and Leitrim Road just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Photos sent to CTV News Ottawa show a large truck on its side, with sand dumped onto the street.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man in his 40s suffered "minor trauma" to the head and was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Ottawa police say the investigation continues.