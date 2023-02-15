Truck slams into bus, vehicles and building in northwest Calgary

Calgary police were investigating a collision in the city's northwest on Wednesday that saw a pickup truck plow into several vehicles before crashing into a building.

It happened in the area of Nose Hill Drive and John Laurie Boulevard at around 3 p.m.

One of the vehicles hit by the truck was a Calgary Transit bus.

The driver of the pickup, who suffered a medical emergency, was taken to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

Paramedics treated other people at the scene for minor injuries.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, the building hit by the vehicle didn't suffer any structural damage, only cosmetic.

'HE WAS PURPLE'

A witness said the older Chevy pickup was driving west on John Laurie Blvd and stopped to make a left turn south onto Nose Hill Drive. But instead the truck shot ahead into the oncoming lane of John Laurie, sideswiping several vehicles and sending them crashing into others as the truck continued to speed up.

Roughly 100 metres from the intersection, the pickup veered into the back of the mall. The rear tires of the truck dug deep into the gravel, and that's where the witness, who identified himself as 'Dan', was able to start giving the man help.

""He was unconscious when I got there and pulled him out of the car. He was purple. Totally unconscious," Dan said. "By the time the paramedics got there he was at least moving around and his colour had improved a bit."

The middle-aged driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time. A woman was also transported to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition according to EMS.

In total, seven vehicles were involved, though most had relatively minor damage.