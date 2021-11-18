Truck slams into tree in east London
Multiple emergency crews were on scene Wednesday after a pickup truck slammed into a tree on a residential street near Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street.
Shortly after 8 p.m., a neighbour living at the curve between Whitehall Drive and Kirkland Crescent said he was watching TV when heard a loud “bang” that shock his house.
He went outside to find a white pickup truck smashed into large tree.
Another neighbour tells CTV News London he went outside and despite heavy damage to the front of vehicle, the driver managed to get out.
He was briefly treated by EMS crews at scene.
The driver’s condition is not known.
Multiple neighbours say this is the second crash on the curve in the past several years, resulting in frightening moments.
Prior to Wednesday’s crash, one incident saw a car strike a home.
London Police are investigating.
