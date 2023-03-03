Truck slams through Goderich guardrail

A truck driver from London is lucky to be walking away from a crash in Goderich.

Huron County OPP said the truck slammed through a guardrail on Highway 21, near North Harbour Road in Goderich, around 12:30 Friday.

The truck narrowly came to rest at the top of a very steep embankment. Police said it appeared a small tree was just enough to keep the truck from ending up at the bottom of the steep drop-off that would have landed the truck on the Maitland Golf Course.

Traffic on Highway 21, near North Harbour Road, was limited to one lane for most of the afternoon as crews attempted to clear the scene.

Police said the driver is facing one count of careless driving. They added driver fatigue may have played a role in the crash.