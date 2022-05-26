Truck smashes into concrete barrier on Hwy 7

The driver of a tractor trailer is facing multiple charges after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.

Provincial police tweeted that they were called to Highway 7 at Ottawa Street after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier.

They said the truck drove 12 kilometres with debris falling off it.

Photos released by OPP show damage to the front of the trailer, one section of the concrete barrier knocked down, as well as tire marks at the scene.

Police said the driver has been charged with careless driving, fail to remain at the scene of a crash, fail to report a crash, operation of an unsafe vehicle and driving on a closed highway.