Truck stolen overnight from Bothwell, Ont. home

Chatham-Kent police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a truck that was allegedly stolen from a Bothwell home Saturday night.

Police say sometime overnight, an unknown suspect stole a black 2008 Ford F-150 XLT with crew cab.

The vehicle also has a gold/beige strip along the bottom of the doors.

The truck was last seen with the plate number LS1696.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the theft or location of the truck to contact Const. Ashwin Roy at ashwinr@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).