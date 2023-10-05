Truck stop gas leak leaves approximately 140 Enbridge customers without service

Enbridge Gas said approximately 140 customers near a Tecumseh, Ont. truck stop are expected to be without gas service “for some time” after a nearby distribution system was damaged.

According to a spokesperson for the utility, a leak sprung when a road grader turning around in a parking lot struck and damaged an above grade distribution system.

The leak has been stopped and the area has been deemed safe, but a fair bit of work lies ahead of crews.

“The station has been shut down so that we can assess the damage and develop a repair plan,” said Andrea Stass, manager of external communications for the utility in a statement sent to CTV News Windsor.

Stass told CTV News impacted customers are being notified by an automated phone message.

She said crews plan to feed the gas supply to the approximately 140 customers from another part of the distribution system – meaning service can start being restored “later [Thursday] afternoon.”

To restore service, Enbridge Gas representatives (carrying official ID) need to enter each home or business to safely relight natural gas appliances.

“We will work as quickly as we safely can, however this process can take some time and we appreciate the patience of those affected,” said Stass.